Samsung Galaxy A20s Launched: Price, Specifications And Features

Samsung today silently expanded the company's A-series portfolio in the Indian market with the launch of the Galaxy A20s. The newest member of the Galaxy A-series is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Samsung Galaxy A20s will fight the likes of Realme 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 7 Pro and other sub 15K smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy A20s can now be purchased in the Indian market on the Samsung e-Store, Samsung Opera House, leading e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country. Let's find out everything about the new budget smartphone from the house of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications And Features

Starting with the display, the Samsung Galaxy A20s boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V screen. The HD+ display offers 720x1520p resolution which on papers seems disappointing considering the price-point of the hanset. Smartphones priced lower than the Galaxy A20s such as- Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5, etc. offer Full HD+ displays that can stream 1080p videos.

However, it is too early to comment on the performance of the HD+ screen on the Galaxy A20s as we haven't got a chance to test the handset in person. We will soon talk about the screen once we have the smartphone for review.

For cameras, Samsung Galaxy A20s features a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising of 13MP primary sensor sitting behind a F1.8 aperture lens, an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens and a 5MP depth-sensor to create bokeh effects. As for the selfies, the Galaxy A20s sports an 8MP front camera that can also be used to unlock the smartphone via face unlock.

Samsung Galaxy A20s is powered by a 4th generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core processor. Once again Samsung's new smartphone seems slightly less powerful in comparison to the Chinese handsets that offer better and faster processors in the sub 15k price bracket. The chipset in the Galaxy A20s is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM to handle multitasking.

As far as battery and audio is concerned, the galaxy A20s is backed by a 4,000mAh battery cell that supports 15W fast charging. Galaxy A20s also sports Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. The Galaxy A20s sports a rear fingerprint scanner and measures 8mm in thickness. The internal memory of the handset can be expanded to up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone will be available with a mirror-like finish in trendy colours - Green, Blue and Black.

Samsug Galaxy A20s Specifications At Glance

Display Size/ Resolution- 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity Display Infinity-V Display

Cameras- Rear 13MP (F1.8) + 5MP +8MP (UW), Front 8MP (F2.0)

Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core

Memory Ram/Storage- 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, Micro SD Up to 512GB

Battery Capacity- (Typical) 4,000mAh, 15W Fast Charging

Color Variants- Black, Blue, Green

Security- Rear Fingerprint, Face Recognition

