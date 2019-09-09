Samsung Galaxy A20s Expected To Arrive In India On September 18 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy A20s on September 18, in India. The device will be an upgraded version of the Galaxy A20. While we are still collecting rumored specs of the A20s, a new leak has surfaced via TENNA. According to the leak, the device will house a 4,000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support.

What More To Expect

The revealed listing confirms that the Galaxy A20s will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is rumored to get powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. However, we are yet to know its graphics requirement.

The handset might have triple rear camera sensors. As per the surfaced report, it will have a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP 120° ultrawide angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. It would have an 8MP front camera. And, the device is rumored to come in green, black and red color options.

Samsung Galaxy A20

The smartphone was launched with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with a 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. It is teamed up with an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB default storage expandable up to 512GB, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 13MP + 5MP rear camera module, while it comes with an 8MP selfie snapper.

The handset's battery backup matches with the Galaxy A20s. The device runs Android 9 Pie based on Samsung One UI. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a dual 4G VoLTE. Furthermore, it has a USB Type-C port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is available in blue, black, gold and red color options.

(Source)

Best Mobiles in India