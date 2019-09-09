ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A20s Expected To Arrive In India On September 18

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy A20s on September 18, in India. The device will be an upgraded version of the Galaxy A20. While we are still collecting rumored specs of the A20s, a new leak has surfaced via TENNA. According to the leak, the device will house a 4,000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support.

    Samsung Galaxy A20s Expected To Arrive In India On September 18

     

    What More To Expect

    The revealed listing confirms that the Galaxy A20s will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is rumored to get powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. However, we are yet to know its graphics requirement.

    The handset might have triple rear camera sensors. As per the surfaced report, it will have a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP 120° ultrawide angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. It would have an 8MP front camera. And, the device is rumored to come in green, black and red color options.

    Samsung Galaxy A20

    The smartphone was launched with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with a 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. It is teamed up with an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB default storage expandable up to 512GB, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 13MP + 5MP rear camera module, while it comes with an 8MP selfie snapper.

    The handset's battery backup matches with the Galaxy A20s. The device runs Android 9 Pie based on Samsung One UI. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a dual 4G VoLTE. Furthermore, it has a USB Type-C port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is available in blue, black, gold and red color options.

    (Source)

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphone
    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue