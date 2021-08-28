Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple With 13MP Rear Camera, Exynos 7884B SoC Announced; What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung had launched the affordable Galaxy A21 last year. Later the brand introduced its sibling in the form of the Galaxy A21s. Now, another Galaxy A21 model has been launched for the masses with a new in-house Exynos processor. The latest mid-range device announced by Samsung is the Galaxy A21 Simple equipped with entirely different specifications than the standard Galaxy A21.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple Full Specifications And Features

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple has arrived as an entry-level smartphone that is equipped with a compact 5.8-inch TFT display. The panel comes with 720 x 1560 pixels screen resolution and a waterdrop notch. Notably, the bezels surrounding the display are thick; specifically, the chin is thicker.

The Galaxy A21 Simple has a single rear camera unlike the quad-lens camera module on the standard Galaxy A21. The device is packed with a 13MP camera for imaging. Upfront, the device has a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The selfie snapper is also downgraded compared to the standard model.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A21 Simple is packed with an Exynos 7884B processor. The entry-level octa-core processor is combined with 3GB RAM. The device will ship with 64GB native storage. There is an additional up to 1TB microSD card support.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A21 Simple offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device comes void of any physical fingerprint scanner for security.

It uses the traditional Face Unlock, Pin, and Password protection for security. The device has a smaller 3,600 mAh battery with standard charging speeds.

Notably, the Galaxy A21 Simple doesn't borrow any features as the standard model. It offers a compact form factor and low-end hardware, unlike the vanilla Galaxy A21 that has mid-range hardware and a bigger form factor.

Where Can You Buy The Budget Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple?

The Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple is currently limited to the Japanese market. The company has not revealed the plans to launch this device in India and other markets.

Speaking of the prices, the Galaxy A21 Simple comes in a single 3GB RAM option which will cost JPY 22,000 (approx. Rs. 14,500). The Galaxy A21 Simple will be going up for sale in Japan starting September 9. The global availability is expected t be confirmed soon.

