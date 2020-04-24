Samsung Galaxy A21s Features Revealed In FCC Certification News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A21s was spotted earlier this month on the GeekBench benchmark site revealing key specs like Exynos 850 SoC, 3GB RAM, and Android 10 OS. The smartphone has now got the FCC certification in the United States, which suggests that it is very close to launch.

The Galaxy A21s will be a slightly refined model of the Galaxy A21 that was launched earlier this month. FCC documents disclose the display size, dimensions, different network bands, and dual-band Wi-Fi of the Samsung Galaxy A21. There is no confirmation about when Samsung will launch the smartphone.

Galaxy A21s FCC itemizing

According to the FCC documents, as noted by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will be equipped with a 6.4-inch display like the Galaxy A21 and the handset will support 15W fast wired charging. The smartphone additionally supports GSM1900, LTE2, WCDMA1900, WCDMA1700 LTE66, LTE41, and GSM850 community bands.

It will transmit with dual-band Wi-Fi connection and the smartphone is said to measures 163.7mm x 75.3mm. Unfortunately, the document doesn't disclose any other specs, but Geekbench has previously revealed that the latest smartphone will likely be powered by the unannounced Exynos 850 SoC coupled with up to 3GB RAM. It will offer a 32GB/ 64GB inner storage option.

The smartphone will run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy A 21s will be available in blue, black, white, and crimson color options.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A21 that was launched earlier this month. The feature of the smartphone includes a 6.5-inch Infinity-O HD+ display with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for safety purposes and a punch-hole cutout on the prime left nook for the front digital camera.

The handset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage onboard that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. It has a 4,000_mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and the Galaxy A21 has rocked quad rear cameras with a 16MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP front camera for selfies.

