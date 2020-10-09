Samsung Galaxy A21s New Model Launched In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Back in June this year, Samsung launched a mid-range smartphone dubbed Galaxy A21s in India. The device debuted as a successor to the Galaxy A21 bringing features like an Exynos 850 processor and 48MP quad-cameras to the table. The device was announced in two configurations at the time of its launch. Now, the company has launched a new storage model of the device in India. Let's have a look at the details:

Samsung Galaxy A21s New Variant Price And Key Features

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is now announced with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. The handset was initially launched with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage option. The new variant is scheduled to go on sale starting October 10 in the country in blue, black, and white shades.

As for its availability, the device will be available for purchase via the company's official website, i.e, Samsung.com and Samsung Opera house. The device will also be up for grabs via major online and offline retail stores in India. This variant is priced at Rs. 17,499. The base model which has 4GB RAM is selling at Rs. 16,499, while the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model is selling for Rs. 18,499 in the country. Since the 128GB variant is selling at a lower price tag, it makes more sense to go for the new variant.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy A21s runs on the in-house mid-range Exynos 850 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The storage can also be expanded via microSD card. The device ships with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 For imaging, the device has four cameras at the rear which have a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens.

The device accommodates a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with an HD+ resolution. The punch-hole features a 13MP camera for selfies. The Galaxy A21s has a big 5,000 mAh battery completing the setup. The Galaxy A21s is a good mid-range smartphone equipped with modern features like a punch-hole display, multiple cameras for photography and fast charging supported battery. The new variant gives the users an extra option to choose from.

