Samsung Galaxy A21s Promo Video Reveals Key Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung A21s features have been revealed through a promo video of the 91mobiles. Several variants of the Samsung Galaxy A21s received Bluetooth SIG certification last week. The smartphone is expected to come as an improved version of the Galaxy A21, which launched in April.

From the promo video, we get to see the live camera feature that will be available on the Galaxy A21s. Consumers will be able to use the default camera app to create live videos on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. The phone will also feature an AR doodle that will allow users to record fun videos with virtual drawings and handwriting. The promo video has been disclosed that the Galaxy A21s will come in black, white, and blue color.

Rumored Key Specs of Galaxy A21s

Samsung is yet to announce the arrival of the Galaxy A21s. The rumor mill has already revealed the specification of the smartphone. The handset is expected to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It is rumored to power by a new chipset called the Exynos 850 coupled up with 3 GB of RAM. It might provide a 64GB internal storage option which is further expanded via a microSD card. The smartphone could have the One UI 2.0 software which will be pre-installed.

The Galaxy A21S is likely to have a 5,000 mAh battery. It might include a 13MP front camera and a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup on the back panel. The phone will support features like dual-SIM slots, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, micro USB, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and other features that will add a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Now, we'll have to wait and see what other features the company will bring with the Galaxy A21s.

