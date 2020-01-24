Samsung Galaxy A21s Tipped To Feature Macro Camera, Four Color Variants News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung seems to have its focus primarily shifted to the Galaxy A series as a new handset in this series comes to the surface every now and then. We recently came across the leaks revealing the camera and battery specification of the Galaxy A31 and the Galaxy A41 leaked online. Now, it's the Galaxy A21s, which has stopped by the rumor mill.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy A21s camera specifications and the color options have been leaked by SamMobile. The upcoming affordable smartphone with the SM-A2127F model number is said to arrive with a macro camera. It will be a 2MP sensor for macro shots.

However, the remaining setup is undisclosed and it is still a mystery. But looking at the latest trend, we can expect at least a triple-camera module. The report also suggests up to four color options of the Galaxy A21s -blue, black, red, and white.

Besides, the report also notes the arrival of this device only in select markets. But, the regions are yet to be disclosed. It isn't clear why would Samsung limit its upcoming budget offering for selected regions. But, considering this is a leak, we would suggest you take this information as a pinch of salt.

The information related to the Galaxy A21s is scarce and the leaks and rumors are likely to reveal details in the coming days. Notably, the company is also gearing up to launch the Galaxy A21 which will be a successor to the Galaxy A20.

The handset has been leaked in the past featuring a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. It is speculated to debut with a triple rear camera setup housing a 13MP primary lens paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. We are waiting for Samsung to shed some light officially on its upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy A series including the specifications and launch details.

