ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A21s To Launch Soon In India

    By
    |

    Samsung is gearing up to launch all Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series smartphones in India. The company will soon launch its Galaxy A21s in India, which debuted globally in May. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy A21s is likely to launch in India later this month. However, no official date has been announced.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s To Launch Soon In India

     

    The company has already announced the launch of the Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 smartphones in India on June 2. The company may also launch its Galaxy M51, and the Galaxy M31s in June-July.

    Galaxy A21s Specifications

    The handset comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-O display which produces a resolution of 720 × 1,600 pixels.

    The Galaxy A21s is powered by an unnamed 2.0GHz octa-core processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is rumored that the new chipset will be called the Exynos 850. The smartphone also includes a microSD card slot which further expands storage up to 512GB.

    In terms of optics, the handset comes with a quad-camera setup. The setup comprises a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back panel.

    The phone has a 16MP front camera. The device fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charger. The phone is expected to be launched in multiple configurations in India, though details are still unknown.

    Other details of the Galaxy A21s include 75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm dimensions and it has a fingerprint sensor on its backside.

    Expected Price In Indian Market

    The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the Galaxy A21s has debuted in the UK at a price of GBP 179, which is priced at around Rs. 16,700 in the Indian market.

    We expect the Galaxy A21s to debut in the Indian market at an aggressive price point that will compete with brands like Realme and Xiaomi. The handset is available in black, white, and blue color variants.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X