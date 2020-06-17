Samsung Galaxy A21s With Quad-Camera Setup Launched In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in the Indian market - the Samsung Galaxy A21s. This is an affordable phone from the company in 2020, starting at Rs. 16,499. The Samsung Galaxy A21s was launched globally last month and is now available for purchase in India.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Price Offers & Availability

The phone is available in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,499, while the top variant 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 18,499. The phone is offered in black, white, and blue color variants. Customers can get the phone starting today through retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. The display offers a resolution of 720 × 1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a fingerprint reader on the backside. It measures 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9mm dimensions and weight of 192 grams. Coming to the software, the device runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the 2GHz octa-core Exynos 850 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory of the phone is also expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery and a 15W fast charger.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a quad-camera setup which includes a 48MP main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device has a 13MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera housed at the top left corner of the display. For connectivity, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

