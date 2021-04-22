Samsung Galaxy A22 Renders Leaked; Design, Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is reportedly working on another A-series handset -- the Galaxy A22. The handset is expected to launch in both 4G and 5G variants. Recently, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A22 with model number SM-A225F was spotted on the BIS certification, hinting at an imminent India launch. Now, the renders of the Galaxy A22 have been leaked online by leakster OnLeaks, which reveals its design and few key features.

Samsung Galaxy A22: What To Expect?

Starting with the display, the Galaxy A22 is said to have a 6.5-inch Infinity-V notch display and will measure 167.2 x 76.4 x 8.7mm dimension-wise. According to renders, the phone will pack a triple-camera setup. However, it did not divulge the resolution of the sensors.

Earlier, it was suggested that the phone will come with a quad-rear camera module consisting of a 48MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide, and a pair of 2MP sensors. So, we will have to wait for the official confirmation on this. Moreover, the phone will support a 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C port for connectivity and the physical fingerprint sensor will be embedded with the power button. Other features like processor, battery capacity are still unknown at this moment.

Going by the previous report, the Samsung Galaxy A22 was leaked with two RAM and storage variants. It is also said to arrive in four colors namely gray, white, light green, and purple. As far as price is concerned, the handset is rumored to come under 229 euros which roughly translates to Rs. 20,696. Considering the price, it can be said the upcoming phone can be the cheapest 5G device from the brand.

Samsung Galaxy A22 In India

The phone is said to launch in June; however, the company is yet to confirm the date. And, the 4G model of the handset has only received BIS certification. So, there is a chance the Indian market will only get the 4G model of the Galaxy A22.

As the brand has recently introduced both 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A52. But the Indian market has only received 4G model. The Galaxy A52 is selling in the country starting at Rs. 26,499 and it offers features like a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 720G SoC, 64MP quad cameras, and much more.

Best Mobiles in India