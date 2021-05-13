Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Listed At Google Play Console; Another Budget 5G Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all set to launch a new 5G smartphone for the masses. The company is expected to add the Galaxy A22s to its budget 5G smartphone portfolio. The device got certified earlier TUV SUD with the SM-A226B/DS model number. Now, the device has been listed at Google Play Console with the same model number. Some of the key features have also been tipped. Following are the details:

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Specifications Revealed

The Google Play Console database confirms the Galaxy A22s 5G's SM-A226B/DS model number. The listing has revealed a fair amount of details related to the hardware. The smartphone will be launched with a waterdrop notch display going by the image shared.

The device can be seen with a considerately thicker chin; the remaining bezels are slim. The device is expected to feature a square-shaped camera module at the rear which will be placed on the upper left.

The Galaxy A22s 5G's specifications tipped by the Google Play Console listing includes the MediaTek MT6833V/NZA chipset. This processor is also known as the Dimensity 700 SoC.

The octa-core MediaTek 5G processor will be combined with Mali G57 GPU and 4GB RAM. There are possibilities that the device comes in multiple RAM and storage option. However, we will have to wait for the official launch to be sure of the same.

The Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G will ship with Android 11 OS. The company will be pre-installing a custom OneUI skin with its own set of customizations.

Additionally, the Google Play Console database suggests an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2009 pixels screen resolution. The panel type and refresh rate are unspecified. However, the display is confirmed to offer 450PPI pixel density.

That's all the details this listing reveals of the Galaxy A22s 5G. It is worth mentioning that the standard Galaxy A22 5G which has gone official in some markets bear the same model number as the Galaxy A22s, i.e, SM-A226B.

This is why the leaks have pointed the Galaxy A22s 5G to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22. We currently have no authentic proof to back this information. And it can't be said for sure that the company will indeed introduce this handset as a rebranded version of a previous launch.

But that's a trend we have been seeing for a while in the smartphone space. Not just Chinese brands, other smartphone companies have also been following this launch strategy for their devices across the globe.

So, if in case the Galaxy A22s also arrives as a rebadged handset, it should come as a surprise. But, this is just speculation and we would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt.

