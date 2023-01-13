Samsung Galaxy A23 5G India Variant Price, Specs Leak: Snapdragon 695 SoC, 6.6-Inch Display Tipped News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung will soon launch the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, a mid-range Android smartphone. The company hasn't officially confirmed the phone but has hinted it will launch at least two Galaxy A-series smartphones at an event scheduled for January 18, 2023. It appears the South Korean tech giant will unveil the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G. Now the alleged specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone have leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Alleged Specifications, Features

As the name implies, the Galaxy A23 5G belongs to the mid-range Galaxy A-series. Samsung has hinted it would announce the pricing at the launch event on January 18. A new report, however, has revealed the specifications and pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G ahead of its launch.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a waterdrop notch at the top for the 8MP front-facing camera.

The Indian variant of the Galaxy A23 5G reportedly packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which could be paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. Buyers, however, may have just 128GB internal storage even if they buy the 8GB RAM variant, with an option to expand via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP primary camera with support for OIS. There's a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Samsung has embedded a 5000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging. Other notable hardware and specifications include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a dual SIM slot.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G should run Android 12-based one UI 4.1 out of the box in global markets. It is possible Samsung may launch this smartphone running Android 13 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price, Availability In India

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G belongs to the Galax A-series, which is supposed to include mid-range Android smartphones. However, as the recently released Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series indicates, the mid-range segment has breached the ₹30,000 mark.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G should be available in 6GB/8GB RAM variants, with internal storage being 128GB. Some reports claim the 8GB+128GB variant of the smartphone could be priced close to the ₹26,000 mark, while the 6GB+128GB model could sell at ₹23,999. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G on January 18, 2023, and sales of these smartphones could begin soon after.

