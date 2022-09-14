Samsung Galaxy A23 India Price Slashed; Should You Still Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is almost a year old and has received a sequel with the arrival of the Galaxy A33 5G. Now, the yesteryear model is finally getting a price cut in India. The company has slashed the cost of both storage configurations of the Samsung Galaxy A23 to place them in the affordable sub-Rs. 20,000 market segment.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Price Cut in India

Initially, the Samsung Galaxy A23 was launched in India in March last year as a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 21,999. Later, the company brought another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and priced it at Rs. 23,499. Now, both models of the Samsung smartphone have got a price cut.

On the e-commerce portal Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy A23 base variant with 6GB RAM is available for Rs. 18,500. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM is available for Rs. 18,750. This looks like a good buy for those who are looking for a Samsung smartphone under Rs. 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Specifications

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A23 adorns a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 800 nits. The hardware aspects of the Samsung smartphone include an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The smartphone runs Android 11 OS topped with One UI 3.1.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A23 features a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera sensor. It comes with dual-SIM support, a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage space, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi. A 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging touted to deliver up to 20 hours of uninterrupted video playback time.

Given that there is a plethora of 5G smartphones in the affordable market segment, the price cut on the Galaxy A23 might not be appealing to many buyers.

