Samsung Galaxy A23 Visits Geekbench, Galaxy A23 5G Renders Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is prepping a slew of Galaxy A series smartphones. One of the upcoming models is the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is expected to debut alongside its 5G counterpart. While the launch date of this smartphone is yet to be revealed officially, the device is hitting the rumor mills quite often.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Benchmark Listing

As per the recent listing of the Samsung Galaxy A23 on the Geekbench benchmarking platform vua MySmartPrice, the device appears to carry the model number SM-A235F. Also, the listing spilled the beans on some of its specs including a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is evident from its codename Motherboard. It has been hinted that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could have 4GB of RAM but we can expect another storage configuration with 6GB RAM as well.

What's more is that the device has been listed to run Android 12 OS topped with One UI 4.1. As per the listing, the phone scored 383 and 1618 out in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Renders, Specs

In a separate report, the well-known tipster OnLeaks and CollegeDunia have leaked the renders of the 5G variant revealing what we can expect from its design. Going by the same, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is expected to make use of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which has been revealed in another report. Also, the possible renders of the smartphone and some of its other specs have been leaked.

Going by the, leaked renders of the Galaxy A23 5G, the smartphone is expected to be launched with a 6.55-inch flat display with a waterdrop notch, a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro lens. The other goodies as revealed by these renders include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack as well.

Though these aspects have been speculated regarding the Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A23 5G, there is no confirmation on the same. We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding their launch date and specs. Until then, we need to take these details with a grain of salt.

