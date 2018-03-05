Samsung Galaxy A3, J1 and J3 might not receive security updates in future

The Korean tech giant Samsung has recently made some changes in its Android security updates page. As per some reports from Beebom Samsung has removed some smartphones from the Android security update list.

The new updated Android security list includes the devices which will not receive any security update in the future or will receive monthly and quarterly security updates.

Following is the updated list of the devices which will not receive any security update in the future:

1. Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)

2. Galaxy J1 (2016)

3. Galaxy J3 (2016)

The devices which will get monthly updates are:

1. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

The devices which will receive Quarterly security updates are:

1. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

2. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2

Display and processor Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) comes with a 4.7 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type Super AMOLED. The smartphone makes use of an Octa Core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53, Yes that is coupled with Yes GPU, RAM and 16 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM default memory capacity. This storage can be expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card. Display, Processor & Storage Samsung Galaxy J1 4G comes with a 4.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. Display type Super AMOLED. The smartphone makes use of a Quad Core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Exynos 3 Quad 3475 that is coupled with Mali-T720 GPU, RAM and 8 GB storage, 1 GB RAM default memory capacity. This storage can be expanded up to another Up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card. Samsung Galaxy A8+ First Impressions Display, Processor & Storage Samsung Galaxy J3 comes with a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type Super AMOLED. The smartphone makes use of an Quad Core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9830 that is coupled with Mali-400 MP2 GPU, RAM and 8 GB storage, 1.5 GB RAM default memory capacity. This storage can be expanded up to another Up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card.

