Samsung Galaxy A30 Receives June Security Patch – How To Install

Samsung is all set to release a new update for its Galaxy A30 and the new update is said to bring a whole lot of new features like slow-motion video recording with better compatibility with the social media app Telegram. The South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy A30 back in February this year with a price point of Rs 15,490. The smartphone was launch with a big 4000mAHh battery, a dual camera setup and a lot more.

According to TizenHelp report, the firmware version of the Galaxy A30 is A305FDDU2ASE5, and it arrives with a file size of 459MB, so make sure you have at least 500MB free on your storage. The report also suggests that the update arrives with slow-motion mode and also help in improving compatibility with third-party apps like Instagram, and Telegram. According to the changelog, the update will also bring the June Android security patch.

Apart from India, Malaysia and Thailand also receive the update, the rollout is available via OTA (over-the-air). So if you want to update your smartphone then you need to head to the setting app where you can see the about the phone option. Now tap on the Software update and click on Download and Install option.

Once your download is completed then the phone will automatically get restart and you are all set to go.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

Just to recall, the Samsung Galaxy A30 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage option, which can be expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Galaxy A30 offers a dual camera setup with the combination of 6-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port and the fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel.