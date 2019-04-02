Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant goes official for Rs 16,990 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Galaxy A30 Red color option is available for purchase on Flipkart and Reliance Digital stores in India.

Samsung has refreshed its affordable smartphone lineup with the launch of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series in the market. The Galaxy A smartphone series debuted in India with the launch of Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50 smartphones. The Galaxy A lineup has already been made available in the Indian market and has been doing fairly well. Samsung has launched the Galaxy A30 in two color options including black and blue. Now, the South Korean giant has added a new color variant to the Galaxy A30 smartphone.

The Galaxy A30 had been spotted earlier on the e-commerce platform Flipkart with a red color option. Now, the Red variant of the Galaxy A30 has been officially announced by the company. The smartphone is available for purchase in India online via Flipkart and Reliance Digital stores. The new color variant of the Galaxy A30 carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 which is the same as the remaining two color options of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Red variant hardware and software:

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is a mid-range smartphone by the company which runs on the company's in-house Exynos 7904 processor. The chipset is combined with 4GB of RAM to carry on with multitasking smoothly. There is an internal storage space of 64GB which can be expanded via microSD card to up to512GB. It runs on Android Pie OS with One UI skin overlay.

The Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel which has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display has a U-shaped notch for the front camera. The front camera on the Galaxy A30 is a 16MP lens and at the rear the dual-lens setup comprising of a 16MP sensor and a 5MP lens. To keep everything in check, there is a 4,000mAH battery unit.