Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Date Set For June 4 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has officially announced that its latest smartphone - the Galaxy A31 will arrive in India on June 4. As the successor of the Galaxy A30, the new smartphone has already been launched in several markets, including Vietnam, Brazil, and Australia.

The newly launched phone comes with a quad rear camera setup as well as a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone will be available for sale on the company's offline and online channels. The handset is already listed on its website with a 'notify me' option which helps customers know further details regarding the launch.

Key Specifications Of Galaxy A31

In terms of specifications the Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset. The device is available in two storage variants which include 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. The phone is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The device draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charger. Coming to the software, the smartphone runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. For connectivity options, the Galaxy A31 supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-Type port.

The quad rear camera setup comes with a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and another 5MP depth sensor. On the front side, the phone has a 20MP sensor for taking selfies. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint touch for biometric authentication.

Expected Price In India & Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A31 in the Indian market has not been officially announced. IANS had earlier reported that it was priced at around Rs. 23,000. We have to be patient till the launch to know the all details about the Galaxy A31.

Best Mobiles in India