Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Reduction For Indian Market: New Offers & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has slashed the price of its recently launched the Galaxy A31 by Rs. 1,000 and announced a new offer. Now, customers will get instant cashback of Rs. 1000 if they buy the phone using the ICICI Bank credit card. However, it is not yet clear whether this offer is valid on offline channels or online channels.

The Galaxy A31 was launched in India in early June. The device is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White color variants, and a single storage configuration.

The phone has been priced from Rs. 21,999 to Rs. 20,999 after deducting for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Customers can grab the handset via Amazon India and Samsung India and official offline channels. In addition, both Samsung India Site and Amazon India are offering no-cost EMI option. On the other hand, Prime members can grab the phone with up to 5 percent discount by using ICICI Bank credit card on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

The device sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display with a Super AMOLED panel. It offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card. In terms of the software, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A31 packs with Android 10.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 15W fast charging. For optics, it has a quad-rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and another 5MP sensor. For selfies and videos, it has a 20MP front camera.

For connectivity options, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and it features an in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

From the above features, it can be said that the device packs a massive battery and also advanced in terms of the camera as well. The phone is also light enough in terms of weight. Although it is available in a single storage variant the onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB.

Best Mobiles in India