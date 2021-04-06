Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Slashed By Rs. 1,000: Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A31 has received another price cut after the launch of its successor Galaxy A32. To recall, the Galaxy A31 was launched last year in the country at Rs. 21,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. After cutting the price twice, it was priced at Rs. 17,999. Now, the brand has announced another price cut of Rs. 1,000, bringing down the price to Rs. 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy A31 New Price And Availability

Samsung has made the announcement via a press note. It can be purchased in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue colors options via leading retail outlets and the Samsung India site. Also, there are no-cost EMI options via leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Samsung Galaxy A31: Features

The Samsung Galaxy A31 flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC handles the processing on the Galaxy A31 which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A31 features a quad-camera setup at the rear panel including a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 20MP sensor for selfies and videos. The phone gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with 15W fast-charging support.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth GPS/A-GPS. Lastly, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Samsung Galaxy A31: Should You Still Buy?

All features of the Galaxy A31 are available in its successor A32. Also, you get a 90Hz refresh rate on the latter along with improved video recording capability. So, the Galaxy A32 will be a better pick over the predecessor Galaxy A31. Alongside, the brand has also announced some special discount offers for the Galaxy A32 which makes its price at Rs. 19,999.

