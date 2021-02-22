Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Leaked Renders Reveal Design In Full Glory News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has launched multiple new smartphones in the Galaxy A series in recent times and has already lined up a few more. The Galaxy A32 5G is the most recent mid-range offering by the company. The device is now getting a standard 4G model as well. The launch of this variant is expected to be around the corner as the official press renders have been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Design Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G leaked press renders have revealed the fascia as well as the rear of the handset in full glory. Upfront, the smartphone is seen flaunting an Infinity-U (waterdrop notch) display which is surrounded by slim bezels. The chick is slightly thick compared to the remaining bezels.

The rear panel has four cameras and an LED flash. The smartphone is seen in a single-tone finish and two color options, i.e, black and white. However, a recent leak by the tipster Sudhansu Ambhore on Twitter suggested four different color variants. As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy A32 will also be available in blue and Lavender color options.

Coming back to the renders, the Galaxy A32 4G will have the power and the volume keys on the right edge. It is being tipped that the device won't be embedding the fingerprint scanner in the power key. Instead, it will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The render images don't confirm this piece of information. So, we will have to wait to see what would be the mode of biometric authentication this device will be equipped with. It is worth noting that the Galaxy A32 4G has also been spotted at Geekbench in the past.

The device was listed with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The smartphone will launch with Android 11 OS and 6GB RAM as per the leaks. The company hasn't revealed the launch timeline of the Galaxy A32 4G. It is yet to be seen in which country this handset will be launched first. We will keep you posted on the details.

via

Best Mobiles in India