Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Variant Gets Benchmarked: Is It Launching Soon? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is being consistent with mid-range smartphone launches right from the beginning of this year. The South Korean giant recently unveiled the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone in the European market. In the latest development, a new variant of the device baked by standard 4G network connectivity has been benchmarked. The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has been spotted at Geekbench along with its processor and benchmark scores.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Spotted At Geekbench

As per the Geekbench database, the Galaxy A32 4G will be bearing the SM-A325F/DS model number. It is worth noting that this variant previously paid a visit to BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) which suggests its launch in the Indian market as well. Also, the 'DS' in the model number is likely for dual SIM support.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Galaxy A32 4G will be backed by the MediaTek MT6769V/CT processor. If the leaks are to be believed then this could be the MediaTek Helio G85 game-centric processor. Just for reference, the Galaxy A32 5G variant also has a MediaTek processor (MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor).

The Galaxy A32 4G's Geekbench listing further notes the handset will ship with Android 11 OS. The interface pre-installed will likely be the OneUI. The standard Galaxy A32 is further said to come with 6GB RAM. While the storage capacity is unannounced, we can expect at least 64GB/128GB capacity.

In the benchmark performance, the Galaxy A32 5G bagged 343 points in the single-core and 1258 points in the multi-core test. It can't be said for sure at the moment if the 4G model will just have a different processor or there will be some differences in the remaining hardware as well.

It could be a possibility that the brand packs this model with the same display and camera setup as the 5G model. It would only be clear once the company shares any official statement on the same.

via

Best Mobiles in India