Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Android 12 Update Released: What's New In Store?

Samsung has released the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone. The One UI 4.1 firmware upgrade for the device is currently being rolled out over the air in Thailand at the moment. However, users in other countries are expected to receive the same treatment in the near future. The phone was released with Android 11 last January.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Android 12 Update

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G's latest software update is changing the One UI version to 4.1. The new update carries the firmware version A326BXXU4BVC8. Alongside the Android 12 upgrade, the users will also get the latest security patch for March 2022. Notably, the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A32 5G fixes over 50 issues that were affecting Samsung and Android, suggests a report by SamMobile.

The new OneUI version for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be arriving with a refreshed user interface alongside a handful of new features. There will also be bug fixes and new system options like RAM Plus, which allows users to choose how much extra virtual RAM they want. Once the update reaches the device, the consumers will be getting a notification for it. However, they can also go to the Settings app to upgrade to the new OS.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Pricing And Features

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a waterdrop notch and a primary quad-camera module on the back. The buyers will get a 6.5-inch display with the phone, which has HD+ resolution and a layer of the Gorilla Glass 5 on top. There's the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor under the hood, which is paired with up to 128GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

Talking about the camera specs, the Galaxy A32 5G has a 48MP main camera on the back with PDAF. The same is supported by an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, there's a 13MP camera on the front. The smartphone is powered by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung is yet to launch the Galaxy A32 5G in the Indian market. In the USA, the phone is available at a starting price tag of $214.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 16,400 in the Indian currency.

