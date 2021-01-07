Just In
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Launch Likely Soon; Official Support Page Goes Live
Samsung is ready to refresh both Galaxy 'S' and the Galaxy 'A' series in the coming weeks. While the former lineup will get the Galaxy S21 series, the latter will see the launch of the Galaxy A32 5G and the Galaxy A72 5G. Both these smartphones have cleared several certifications online. The Galaxy M32 5G even got certified via BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) which hints at its India launch. The handset has now been spotted on the company's official website which confirms an imminent launch.
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Listed At Official Website
The Galaxy A32 5G has been spotted on the company's support page in UK and Ireland. The smartphone is mentioned with the same SM-A326B/DS model number on both websites. The handset has cleared its certification with the same model number from the other platforms as well.
Unfortunately, the Samsung support page doesn't hint at any key features of the Galaxy A32 5G. However, the 'DS' in the model number suggests dual-SIM support. While the support page doesn't specify the hardware, earlier leaks have given us some insight into the same.
The Galaxy A32 5G has been leaked with a 6.5-inch display. While the display type and resolution are at large, the device is confirmed to sport a waterdrop notch. The handset is further said to come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. This mid-range octa-core Qualcomm processor is expected to be paired up with 4GB RAM. The storage capacity hasn't been specified by the leaks.
Samsung hasn't started teasing the features of the Galaxy A32 5G as of now. It can't be said what camera hardware this device will offer and which firmware it will come pre-installed with. The device is rumored to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. The device will also have fast charging support (15W).
