Samsung Galaxy A32 Now Available For Rs. 19,999: Should You Buy?

Samsung has announced new offers for the latest Galaxy A32. The handset was launched in the country last month for Rs. 21,999 and you can now purchase the phone at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. Apart from these, customers can avail of some other offers including exchange old smartphones, no-cost EMI option, and so on. Let's check the offers which all are effective for the Galaxy A32.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Price Offers

As a part of the offer, buyers can avail of an upgrade voucher worth Rs. 3,000 while exchanging their old smartphone. There is a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card, and EMI transaction, which brings down the price to Rs. 19,999.

You can also get a cashback of Rs. 1,500 using ZestMoney. Even, there is also a no-cost EMI option and the offers are applicable for both online and offline channels. As far as colors are concerned, the smartphone is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet variants.

Samsung Galaxy A32: Features

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. For security, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone runs the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which is clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

For imaging, the handset offers a quad-camera setup at the back with a combination of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Galaxy A32 features a 20MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording. Moreover, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A32: Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is undeniably a good pick with a 90Hz display, massive battery, impressive camera features. However, the smartphone skips 5G connectivity and also packs an entry-level chipset. So, if gaming is your first priority, then Galaxy A32 might not for you.

