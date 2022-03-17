Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Launched With Quad Cameras; Skips Charging Adapter

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Features

The new Samsung Galaxy A33 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout in the center. The new Samsung smartphone features an IP67 water resistance rating, which is also available on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G draws power from a 5nm processor, which the South Korean brand hasn't revealed. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 12 with the Samsung OneUI custom skin on top.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support. It packs the typical Samsung features like Samsung Knox for security, 5G support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi for connectivity, a USB Type-C port, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

Most of the features of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G are similar to the Galaxy A33. From the looks of it, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G seems to be the more premium device. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs a larger 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz Infinity-O display. Another important difference is in the cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G also includes a quad-camera setup at the rear but with a larger 64MP OIS camera with VDIS technology.

The other cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G include a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth shooter, and a 5MP macro sensor. Plus, there's a bigger 32MP selfie camera in the front. Once again, Samsung hasn't revealed the chipset for this phone, but it includes up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The battery and other sensors are the same as the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Price, Availability

Both new Samsung Galaxy A phones don't ship with a charger in the box. This comes as Samsung's initiative to reduce the size of packaging and the Galaxy for the Planet initiative. Samsung is also providing up to five years of security updates and up to four generations of One UI updates for the new phones.

Samsung has currently not disclosed the price of both phones. But the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets beginning April 1 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available beginning April 22.