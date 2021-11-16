Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Renders Show Design In Full Glory; Launch Tipped For Early 2022 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is working on another affordable 5G-enabled handset Galaxy A33 5G. The predecessor was announced in both the 4G and 5G variants. However, this time Samsung might bring only the 5G variant for the Galaxy A33.

Recently, specifications of the smartphone were revealed online, and leaked renders show its design. Now, the live images of the upcoming Galaxy A33 5G have been surfaced online. Let's check the expected features, design of the Galaxy A33 5G, and is it better than the competition.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Live Images Revealed Online: Expected Design

The leaked live images of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G come out by 91mobiles which show the handset's frame, mould, and rear case. As per the publication, the leaked images belong to the Samsung SM-A336 model, which is the model number of the upcoming Galaxy A33 5G.

The camera module design will be similar to the Galaxy A32; however, the successor will have a rectangular around the module which will house quad cameras along with an LED flash. The SIM card tray is spotted at the top edge of the device, while the speaker grille is seen at the bottom edge and the volume and power buttons are on the sides. Upfront, the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Features We Known So Far

Previous renders of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G revealed it will have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and waterdrop notch for the front camera sensor. However, the refresh rate and display technology are still unknown. We expect Samsung could use an AMOLED panel and will offer at least a 90Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the quad-camera setup will include a 64MP or 48MP main sensor. Other features will include a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 15W charging. Lastly, the device is tipped to measure 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm in dimension. However, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is said to skip the 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be a downside.

The processor of the Galaxy A33 5G is still under wraps. To recall, the predecessor Galaxy A32 5G was announced with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. We expect the next-gen model will use an upgraded chip.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Expected Launch And Availability Details

If rumors are going to be true, the Galaxy A33 5G will see the light in early 2022. However, Samsung has not shared any word regarding the Galaxy A33 5G. The phone is said to come in Orange, Light Blue, Black, and White color options; however, which markets will get the model is unknown at this moment.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Can Take On Competition?

The processor, display technology, and camera details are still unknown. So, talking about the competition will be tough as of now. However, if the phone will use the same LCD panel and camera features as its predecessor, it would be tough competition for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. In the mid-range segment, brands like iQOO, Poco, and Realme are now offering premium-grade features.

