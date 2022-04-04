Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Tipped To Start At Rs. 28,499 In India; Features And Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently unveiled several A-series devices including the Galaxy A33 5G in India. The pricing of the Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A23, and the Galaxy A13 is already revealed. Last week, Samsung has also unveiled the price of its most expensive Galaxy A series smartphone -- the Galaxy A73 5G. However, it is yet to announce the pricing of the Galaxy A33 5G. Now, the latest report has revealed the price of the Galaxy A33 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G India Price Revealed

91mobiles reports citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will start at Rs. 28,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs. 29,999 in India. The report did not reveal anything regarding its availability. We expect Samsung will soon confirm the pricing and sale details of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G officially.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Features

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone runs the Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which also supports additional storage expansion.

For imaging, there is a triple camera system housing a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, you get a 13MP front-facing camera sensor.

The phone runs Android 12 OS with One UI 4.1 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, users need to buy the adapter separately. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo speaker, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it also comes with an IP67 rating.

Worth Buying?

Samsung is yet to confirm the pricing officially, but looking at the expected pricing of the Galaxy A33 5G, we can say it could be worth your money. You get a great display with a higher refresh rate, Samsung's processor, and an official IP rating under Rs. 30,000. Furthermore, the phone can be purchased via the brand's official site in India.

