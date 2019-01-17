Samsung Galaxy A4+ with Android Pie appears on Geekbench

Samsung is apparently going to have a busy 2019. The South Korean tech giant is currently working on three different series of smartphones which it will be introducing for the users this year. While the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy M series are being suggested over the web by numerous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy A series is also said to be under works. Samsung is now reportedly prepping up to bring its Galaxy A series sometime in the coming months.

The upcoming Galaxy A series is said to comprise of Galaxy A9, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A5, and Galaxy A3 smartphones. Well, that's not all; it appears that the Galaxy A lineup will get another smartphone under its umbrella. The device which appears to be the new addition in the Galaxy A series is the Galaxy A4+ and the device has been spotted on the popular benchmarking website Geekbench.

The Samsung Galaxy A4+ has been spotted on Geekbench by AndroidSoul. The Geekbench listing reveals that the device comes with a model number SM-A405FN. The listing further gives some insight into the device's internals. The Samsung Galaxy A4+ on Geekbench was seen running on an octa-core Exynos 7885 processor which is clubbed with 4GB of RAM to take care of the multi-tasking. The device was seen with Android 9 Pie on board which suggests that the device will ship with the latest Android UI out-of-the-box.

As of now, the information related to the specifications and features which the Galaxy A4+ will pack is limited and we are still waiting for more information to be available on the same. However, some rumors suggest that the company might bring a standard Galaxy A4 along with the Galaxy A4+ smartphone.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy A90 was also leaked online along with the storage and color options. The Galaxy A90 which was suggested earlier came with a model number SM-A950F and the device is expected to offer a storage space of 128GB. With more and more reports surrounding the Galaxy A series surfacing up, it appears that we might see the new lineup sometime soon.