Samsung Galaxy A40 clears Wi-Fi Alliance certification, launch expected soon

Samsung Galaxy A series which is another affordable smartphone lineup by the company made its debut in the Indian market recently. Samsung has debuted both of its affordable smartphone lineup, i.e, the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series in the Indian market this year. With the launch of its new budget-friendly smartphones, the South Korean tech giant is competing with the other popular brands in the pocket-friendly segment.

Samsung Galaxy A series was launched with three smartphones in the mix including the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50 smartphones. In addition to these three Galaxy A smartphones, two other devices in this series have been making it to the rumor mill. The upcoming Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40 are the other two smartphones in the Galaxy A series which have been making it to the web via leaked rumors. Now, the Galaxy A40 smartphone has cleared a Wi-Fi certification suggesting a launch sometime soon in the coming months.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 has got its certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. The upcoming Galaxy A40 which cleared this certification has been spotted with a model number SM-A405FN/DS. The upcoming smartphone was listed with its connectivity options along with the OS on which it will operate. As per the listing, the Galaxy A40 will offer dual-SIM connectivity and will also support dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

The certification listing further suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A40 will run on an Android 9 Pie OS which will be topped with the company's own One UI skin. Besides, some previous leaks gave us an insight into the European pricing of the Galaxy A40. It was tipped that the Galaxy A40 will carry a price tag of 249 euros (approx Rs 20,000). However, the actual pricing of the smartphone is yet to be officially announced by the company. Some other leaks also pointed out that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor which is a premium mid-range chipset by Qualcomm.

