Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Entire Spec-Sheet Officially Confirmed: When Can We Expect India Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A42 has launched as t cheapest 5G mid-range smartphone by the South Korean tech giant over a month ago. But, the company didn't reveal all the features of this new Galaxy A series smartphone. Finally, after all the anticipations, the Galaxy A42 5G's full specification has come to light. Thanks to a detailed infographic shared by the brand, we get an insight into the spec-sheet. Let's have a look:

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Full Specifications And Features

Starting things off with the processor, the Galaxy A42 5G uses the Qualcomm's new octa-core Snapdragon 750 chipset which has a clock speed of 2.2 GHz. The chipset is based on 8nm architecture and is coupled with Adreno 619 GPU for graphics. The device is announced with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Taking care of the software-side is Android 10 OS. The device will have an OneUI 2.0 interface pre-loaded. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is packed with a 6.6-inch Infinity U display that delivers an FHD+ resolution. The U-shaped notch stores a 20MP with an f/2.2 aperture which will click selfies and will also be used for video chats.

A square-shaped camera module is placed at the rear housing a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. Additional pair of 5MP sensor completes the setup that is used for macro and depth imaging.

The device doesn't have a physical fingerprint scanner at the rear or side panel, rather it offers an in-display scanner for biometric authentication. The battery here is a big 5,000 mAh unit. The device also has 15W fast charging support.

When Can We Expect The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G India Launch?

Samsung hasn't yet announced the official launch date of Galaxy A42 5G in India. But, the company has been proactive in terms of smartphone launches in the country. Considering India is one of the biggest markets for budget smartphones, the brands have been introducing their affordable offerings consistently to stand up to the competition. Samsung could also soon bring this budget 5G smartphone in the country, but we will have to wait for an official confirmation.

source

Best Mobiles in India