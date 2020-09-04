Just In
- 26 min ago Tecno Introduces Camon 16 Premier With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
-
- 34 min ago Realme 6, Realme 6i Get Price Cut In India: New Price Details, Features
- 40 min ago Airtel Offering Disney+ Hotstar Subscription With First Recharge Packs
- 2 hrs ago Redmi 9A Next Sale Scheduled For September 9: Price Offers, Specifications
Don't Miss
- Movies Sidharth Shukla Beats Harshad Chopda & Asim Riaz To Become Times Most Desirable Men On TV 2019
- Finance Moody's Downgrades 5 Public Sector Banks; Cuts Outlook To 'Negative'
- News 'Mumbai-PoK' remark: Kangana Ranaut has no right to stay in Mumbai, says Maharashtra Minister
- Travel 10 Most Scenic Places To Visit In Maharashtra In September
- Lifestyle Kajal Aggarwal’s Simple Outfit Or Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Stylish Number, Which One Will You Prefer?
- Automobiles Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Unveiled Ahead Of Launch In India: Will Rival Honda Activa 6G
- Sports IPL 2020: CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh reveals why he decided to withdraw from IPL 13
- Education JEE Main 2020 Dress Code Guidelines For Students
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Price Officially Confirmed: Cheapest Galaxy 5G Smartphone?
Samsung might soon refresh its Galaxy A series with the launch of a new 5G smartphone. Following the Galaxy A51 5G, the South Korean giant is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy A42 5G. The company itself had confirmed its arrival recently. Now, a press release shared by the brand has given details on the pricing and configurations of the upcoming smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy A42 Price And Availability
The press release shared by Samsung suggests that the Galaxy A42 5G will be sold starting November in Germany. The device will be available for sale at both online as well as offline retail stores in the country. As per the company, the smartphone will be launching with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display panel.
The Infinity-U display will likely offer an FHD+ resolution and will also have a fingerprint scanner for security. The Galaxy A42 5G is further said to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. It will come with a 48MP primary sensor which will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.
The smartphone will feature a 20MP selfie camera. The company hasn't revealed the processor or its configuration details. It can't be said for sure if the company uses a Snapdragon or an in-house Exynos processor to power the handset. We can expect the Galaxy A42 5G to ship with Android 10-based One UI skin.
Additionally, the smartphone is being touted as the cheapest 5G smartphone by Samsung priced at 369 euros (approx. Rs. 31,979). The press release also confirms three different colour options including black, white, and grey. With the company confirming its specifications officially, it shouldn't be long before we come across its launch date as well.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
19,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,299
-
37,690
-
47,500
-
12,999
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
70,895
-
55,700