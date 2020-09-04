Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Price Officially Confirmed: Cheapest Galaxy 5G Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung might soon refresh its Galaxy A series with the launch of a new 5G smartphone. Following the Galaxy A51 5G, the South Korean giant is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy A42 5G. The company itself had confirmed its arrival recently. Now, a press release shared by the brand has given details on the pricing and configurations of the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A42 Price And Availability

The press release shared by Samsung suggests that the Galaxy A42 5G will be sold starting November in Germany. The device will be available for sale at both online as well as offline retail stores in the country. As per the company, the smartphone will be launching with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display panel.

The Infinity-U display will likely offer an FHD+ resolution and will also have a fingerprint scanner for security. The Galaxy A42 5G is further said to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. It will come with a 48MP primary sensor which will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

The smartphone will feature a 20MP selfie camera. The company hasn't revealed the processor or its configuration details. It can't be said for sure if the company uses a Snapdragon or an in-house Exynos processor to power the handset. We can expect the Galaxy A42 5G to ship with Android 10-based One UI skin.

Additionally, the smartphone is being touted as the cheapest 5G smartphone by Samsung priced at 369 euros (approx. Rs. 31,979). The press release also confirms three different colour options including black, white, and grey. With the company confirming its specifications officially, it shouldn't be long before we come across its launch date as well.

