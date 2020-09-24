Just In
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Spotted Online: Fist Smartphone With Snapdragon 750 SoC?
Samsung has launched a slew of smartphones in its mid-range 'A' series this year and is gearing up for multiple other launches with 5G network support. One of the upcoming models is the Galaxy A42 5G. The smartphone has been spotted a couple of times online. A new leak is now doing rounds which confirm a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood. Let's have a look at the details:
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specifications And Features
The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G's source code has been spotted at a mobile benchmark website. As per the database, the device will be equipped with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It would be the first Samsung smartphone to feature this chipset.
This will be an octa-core processor which will have eight cores out which two cores will be clocked at 2.21GHz while six cores will be clocked at 1.80GHz. The chipset on the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will be accompanied by Adreno 619 GPU.
It is worth mentioning that the handset has previously stopped by Geekbench where it was tipped to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. We are still waiting for Samsung to officially confirm which chipset will be driving the Galaxy A42 5G.
However, the company has already confirmed the device will sport an AMOLED display which will measure 6.5-inches in size. The company hasn't revealed the display details, but since it is a mid-range 5G smartphone, it is highly likely that there will be an FHD+ resolution.
The device is expected to ship with a waterdrop notch instead of a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The smartphone is also expected to feature a quad-rear camera setup, but its specifications are at large. Also, it might boot on Android 10 OS and come pre-installed with a custom One UI 2.0 skin.
