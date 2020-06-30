Samsung Galaxy A42 Expected To Be Cheapest 5G Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung seems to be adding another member to its A series. A new report via SamMobile reveals that the company will debut a phone called - the Galaxy A42 5G next year. The Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 are the first 5G phone in the A series and the A51 5G is currently the company's most affordable 5G phone.

However, it is expected that the upcoming A42 will be the cheapest 5G phone from company. The upcoming handset is likely to arrive with a model number SM-A426B and expected to have a 4G model as well. However, this model number SM-A426B falls under the global version of Galaxy A42 5G.

The report also mentioned that the Galaxy A42 5G said to offer 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will be offered in gray, black and white color options. Apart from these, other details of the Galaxy A42 are still under wraps.

To recall, the Galaxy A41 is offered in 64GB of internal storage which was launched this year. It is available in black, blue and white color variant. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core processor. For imaging, it features a triple-camera module along with an 48MP main sensor. For software, it ships with One Ul 2.0 based on Android 10.

Let's take a look at the upcoming products in the company's portfolio. The Samsung is set to launch multiple products in the coming months to consolidate its place in the market. The company is expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live in July.

According to some rumors, these devices will be launched on July 22. The company will also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5. However, the company has yet to confirm the arrival date of these products.

