Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) and A7 (2016) receive June security update

Samsung has just rolled the June security patch to its Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) smartphones. The update weighs in at just under 40MB and it has already started making its way to units in India.

Notably, this security patch brings Android fixes for the month of June. Before getting your hopes up, you should know that since it is a small sized update, it wouldn't make any major changes. Truth to be told, we didn't expect that some significant features will be added since both the smartphones already runs on Android Nougat OS. However, the changelog states that a "critical security vulnerability" has been patched.

To make you aware, other than fixing 23 vulnerabilities in Samsung's software, this security patch has fixed 96 issues for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE).

Given that the latest firmware release brings updates to the security policy, users will not be allowed to downgrade to the old software once they've upgraded their device to this firmware version. In addition this, the new update will improve the overall device performance as well.

We must mention that as it is an OTA roll out, the update might take a while before it makes it to all the devices. If you haven't received the update yet, you can always check for the update by going to the Settings menu of your phone.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently said that the Galaxy J7 Prime would be updated to Android Nougat soon. So apparently, Samsung is being pretty consistent with software updates.