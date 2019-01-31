Samsung Galaxy A50 leaked frame images suggest drewdrop notch and more

Samsung is going to have a busy 2019 as the company is working on a bunch of smartphone lineups. While the company has recently released its Galaxy M series, it is gearing up to release its highly anticipated premium Galaxy S10 lineup. Well, that's not it, the South Korean tech giant is also working on its pocket-friendly Galaxy A series of smartphones. The upcoming Galaxy A series has been gradually making its way to the rumor mill and we are coming across various reports of this upcoming smartphone series. Recently, the Galaxy A10 was spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench, now, another Galaxy A smartphone has been leaked online.

This time it's the Galaxy A50 which has been leaked again online. The latest leaks come in the form of images and the frame of the device has been leaked via images. As per the leaked images, the upcoming Galaxy A50 smartphone will sport an edge-to-edge display panel with a dewdrop notch on top. The notch on the display will house the front camera for selfies and video calls.

The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy A50's frame also reveal the rear panel of the smartphone. The images show a slot for triple-lens primary rear camera setup. The rear camera setup is expected to comprise of a 24MP primary sensor which will be paired with a 3D ToF lens and an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the notch up front will house the 24MP selfie shooter.

At its core, the upcoming Galaxy A50 is speculated to be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 9610 chipset. The Chipset onboard could be paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM to take care of multitasking. The device is said to offer a total storage space of 128GB and will ship with the latest Android Pie UI out-of-the-box.

The bottom of the leaked frame suggests that the device will make use of a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The company will not ditch the 3.3mm audio jack for wired headphone connectivity, which is a good thing. Backing up the above-mentioned package will be a 4,000mAh battery unit.

