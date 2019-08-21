Samsung Galaxy A50 New Firmware Improves Battery And System Stability News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has released a new update for the Indian consumers of its Galaxy A50 mid-range smartphone. Launched earlier this year, the first offering in the refreshed Galaxy A series has been updated a couple of times. The latest update comes with some bug fixes and improves the performance. Following are the details:

Samsung Galaxy A50 Firmware Update:

The new update comes with a firmware build number A505FDDU2ASH3 and weighs 320MB. The update is rolling out as an OTA and a notification will be available on the Galaxy A50 units. However, you can also check it manually from the settings menu. All you need to do is head to the Software Update section and select Download and Install tab.

What's New In The Changelog?

The update carries the August 2019 Android security patch along with some general bug fixes in the mix. It introduces some third-party apps such as Snapchat and also improves the battery charging algorithm. The firmware also optimizes the system stability and improves the overall security.

What Are The Key Specifications Of Galaxy A50?

Samsung Galaxy A50 adorns a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. The Infinity-U display features an in-display fingerprint scanner which is swift in unlocking the device.

The device features a triple-lens camera module at the rear consisting of 25MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 25MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Exynos 9610 chipset clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The unit ships with an Android Pie OS layered with Color OS 6 skin on top.

It offers connectivity options such as USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual 4G VoLTE. Backing up the unit is a 4,000mAh battery which supports quick charging as well.

via

Best Mobiles in India