Samsung Galaxy A50 receives a massive price cut: Now available for Rs 18,490
Galaxy A50 is the most affordable Samsung smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is the most affordable Samsung smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Now, for the first time, the Galaxy A50 has received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,5000 for the base model with 4 GB RAM and the 6 GB RAM version, which makes the device even more affordable.
The Samsung Galaxy A50 now retails in India for Rs18,490, which was launched for Rs 19,990, and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM is now available for Rs 21,490, which was launched for Rs 22,990. As of now, users can buy the Samsung Galaxy A50 from Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung India e-store for the above-mentioned prices.
Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A50 has a big 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, and a notch cut out to house the selfie camera.
The Exynos 9610 SoC powers the Galaxy A40 with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD slot for additional storage expansion. The device also has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.
For the optics, the device uses a triple rear-camera setup with a 24 MP primary sensor, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 25 MP selfie camera, which can record 1080p video @30fps. The main camera does support features like Panorama and super slow-motion video recording.
A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the Galaxy A50 with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with custom One UI skin on top. For Rs 18,490, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definetly one of the best smartphones to buy, especially for those who like to watch a lot of multimedia content.