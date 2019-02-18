Samsung Galaxy A50 renders leak in full glory

Samsung recently launched its reinvented Galaxy M series and is working on its refreshed Galaxy A series. Similar to the Galaxy M series, Samsung has also announced that the Galaxy A series launch will be focused on the Indian market. The upcoming Galaxy A series will be a mid-range smartphone lineup and some of the smartphones in this series have already been leaked online. Among the leaked Galaxy A series of smartphones the Galaxy A50 has been the most leaked Galaxy A smartphone. Now, the smartphone has been leaked once again in its full glory revealing the key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 leaked renders suggests a display with a teardrop notch on top similar to the recently launched Galaxy M series with a slightly thick bottom chin. The smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner for device unlocking. The leaked renders first shared by PriceKart.com further suggests that the smartphone will make use of a triple lens rear camera setup accompanied by an LED flash at the bottom along with the Samsung logo placed at the middle of the rear panel.

The camera specs have also been revealed via the leaked renders. The smartphone's rear camera is said to comprise of a 25MP primary sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP tertiary camera sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The front of the device will pack a 25MP camera for selfies and video calls. This indicates that the smartphone will have some powerful imaging capabilities.

The leaked renders further reveal that the Galaxy A50 bottom panel houses a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The device will also have one 3.5mm audio jack for connecting wired headphones to the device. Also, the smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery unit under the hood.

Besides, some previous leaks had suggested that the smartphone will run on Samsung's in-house Exnos 9610 processor which will be paired with 6GB of RAM for multitasking. The device will come with an onboard storage of 128GB to store all the files and data. The leaked specs do suggest at an impressive mid-range offering by the company, it would be interesting to see what all this device brings in the mix.