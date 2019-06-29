Samsung Galaxy A50 Now Offers Super Slow Motion Video Recording & Night Mode News oi-Vivek

Samsung Galaxy A50, the most affordable Samsung smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor gets a boast of new features with the latest firmware update, especially for smartphone photographers. The latest software build for the Galaxy A50 with the A505FDDU2ASF2 is a must install for every Galaxy A50 user.

Big Camera Upgrade

The latest firmware updates the Google Security Patch for the month of June, and also includes two new camera features. The Samsung Galaxy A50 now supports super slow-motion video recording and offers dedicated night mode, which is likely to improve the low-light photography on the latest offering from Samsung.

The camera app can now scan a QR code without opening the Bixby Vision, and the Galaxy A50 is one of the first A series of smartphones to receive this feature.

If you have updated the Galaxy A50 to the latest patch with the June security update and still can't find the new features on the camera app? Then try to reset the settings on the camera app, which should fix the issue.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Quick Specs

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched in India for Rs. 19,990, and the device has received a price cut, which is now available for Rs. 18,490. The device comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor (optical sensor).

The Exynos 9610 SoC powers the smartphone with 64/128 GB of internal storage and 4/6 GB of RAM with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The mobile has a triple camera set up at the back with a 24 MP primary camera, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. At the front, the device houses a 25 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for 15W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top.

What Do We Think About The Galaxy A50?

With the starting price of Rs. 18,490, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the best smartphones that you can buy in India for consuming multimedia, as it as a big AMOLED display with a massive 4000 mAh battery, which should easily last for an entire day.

