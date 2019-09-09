Samsung Galaxy A50s To Launch On September 11 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung isn't ready to take a break anytime soon it seems. The company has confirmed that it is going to launch a new smartphone in the Galaxy A Series on September 11 in India. Recently, Samsung launched its A10s smartphone in August. Now, the company has confirmed the launch on its official Samsung India Twitter page.

In the Twitter post, the company has included a video with the following caption: "The #GalaxyA series has evolved, and it is just 2 days away from its launch.

Follow this space to stay updated." The video in the post shows the side profile of the Galaxy A smartphone with the text reading "Coming Soon 2 days to go!"

The teaser video didn't showcase any information about the specification. However, the rumors suggest that the company is planning to launch the Galaxy A50s and the A10s. Both the smartphones are expected to arrive with a geometric pattern at the back.

This feature on the new #GalaxyA Series lets you shop securely using just your phone. Tweet the name of the feature using #GalaxyAContest and 3 Lucky winners stand a chance to win one Galaxy Fit each.



1. Samsung Money

2. Samsung Pay

3. Samsung Shopping pic.twitter.com/eesyg52Vl1 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) 9 September 2019

The company has also posted a tweet about the Galaxy A contest with the following caption:

"This feature on the new #GalaxyA Series lets you shop securely using just your phone. Tweet the name of the feature using #GalaxyAContest and 3 Lucky winners stand a chance to win one Galaxy Fit each.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The Galaxy A50s was launched in Indonesia equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The screen will carry a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with a dewdrop notch. The smartphone is juiced with its own Exynos 9610 chipset, with Mali-G72 GPU.

The Galaxy A50s will be backed by 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage respectively. The storage will be expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. As far as the software is concerned, the phone will run on Android 9 Pie and will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charger.

On the optical front, the smartphone will offer a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP + 5MP depth sensor + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor accompanied with an LED flash. Upfront, the phone will house a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Besides, Samsung has also integrated an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy A50s.

Samsung Galaxy A50s India Price

Samsung launched the Galaxy A50s in Indonesia with a price tag of Rp 40,99000 (approx $291 or Rs 20,870). So we can expect that the company will maintain the 20k price tag for the Indian market.

