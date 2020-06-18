Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, A21s Launched: Specifications, Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has launched two budget-friendly smartphones under its Galaxy A series - A51 5G and the Galaxy A21s in France. The company unveiled the Galaxy A21s in the Indian market on June 17 and launched the Galaxy A41 in France a few days ago.

The company first launched the Galaxy A51 5G in China in May. The Galaxy A51 5G will be available for purchase later this month through Samsung's online store and partner retailers in France. It will come in black, pink, and white color variants.

However, the Galaxy A21s is said to be listed in the firm's e-tail stores very soon. Now, its product support page has gone live. It will be available in black, blue, and white color options. A two-month free subscription to YouTube Premium will be available on both smartphones.

Coming to the specifications, both smartphones have the same 6.5-inch display. However, the Premium variant of the Galaxy A51 5G comes with a high resolution and a Super AMOLED display, although it is also 5G-capable. For processors, the Galaxy A21s gets power from the Exynos 850 SoC, while the Galaxy A51 5G powered by the Exynos 980 chipset.

In terms of optics, both models come with a quad-camera setup along with 48MP wide-angle main sensor. However, the other sensors and selfie camera features of the two smartphones are different. The A51 5G has a 123-degree 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and another 5MP macro shooter. It also includes a 32MP selfie sensor.

Coming to the Galaxy A21s, it comes with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device has a 13MP selfie camera. In addition to all these differences, there is expected to be a significant price difference between both phones.

