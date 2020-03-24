Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Appears On TENNA: Primary Features Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung might have one more 5G smartphone in the making. Following the Galaxy A71 5G, the company is said to have started working on the Galaxy A51 5G. This is likely going to another mid-range 5G smartphone by the company. The handset has cleared its certification online which revealed its existence.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Online Certification Details

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has received its certification via TENNA in China. As per the TENNA's database, the device will launch with four rear cameras. The setup will be housing a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP sensor (likely telephoto), and a set of 5MP sensors. The last two sensors could be the macro and depth lens.

The TENNA listing does not reveal what kind of display the handset will be equipped with. But, the device is said to feature a 32MP camera upfront which will be taking care of selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the handset is said to utilize the in-house Exynos 980 5G processor which will be aided by 8GB RAM.

Its storage capacity hasn't been disclosed as of now. But, we can expect it to come with support for an external microSD card. Besides the 5G network support, the upcoming Galaxyy A51 model is said to launch with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The TENNA listing further suggests that the Galaxy A51 5G will have an 8.1mm thickness and weigh 185 gms. Also, a 4,370 mAh battery will be powering the unit which will be backed by 25W fast charging technology.

The TENNA's database has shed a good insight into the hardware of the upcoming Galaxy A51 5G. Its official launch date is yet to be announced. And with the Galaxy A71 5G also making rounds online, it remains to be seen of both smartphones are introduced at the same time or separately.

