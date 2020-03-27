Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Press Render Shows Infinity-O Display, Quad-Camera Setup News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 smartphones back in December 2019. However, soon after the launch of both smartphones, the rumors started surfacing on the web claiming that the company is planning a 5G variant of both the smartphones.

Recently, the Galaxy A71 was also spotted on TENNA listing revealing full specifications of the smartphone. Now, tipster Evan Blass (aka @eveleaks) has shared a press render of the Galaxy A51 5G.

According to the latest render, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone is identical with the 4G variant of the phone. The render suggests that the phone will feature an Infinity-O display and on the rear-side, the smartphone will sport a rectangular quad-camera setup aligned in L-shaped design.

The reports suggest that the smartphone houses a volume rocker key and a power button on the right side. According to a recent report, the Galaxy A51 5G variant will arrive with a model number SM-A5160 and the phone is expected to support 5G connectivity in countries like China and South Korea.

However, the company has not confirmed the existence of this smartphone model. The smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmark test revealing that it will be powered by the Exynos 980 processor, clubbed with 6GB of RAM. It seems that rest all the specifications of the smartphone will remain the same.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A51 flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with the combination of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Galaxy A51 houses a quad-camera setup with comprises of a 48MP primary sensor + 21MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP macro lens + 5MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging support. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for security concern.

