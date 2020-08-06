Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Tipped To Launch On August 7: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A51 arrived earlier this year and the company is said to be working on its 5G variant as well. The Galaxy A51 5G was earlier tipped to launch in May alongside the Galaxy A71 5G. The latter has already been launched in the US. However, the company didn't give any confirmation on the latter. Now, a new launch date has been announced for the Galaxy A51 5G's debut. Details are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Official Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is arriving sometime this week in the US. The company has not confirmed the official launch date as of now. However, it is expected to unveil the handset on August 7, 2020. Notably, the device has already gone official In China powered by the Exynos 980 processor.

But, the device is expected to launch with a Snapdragon processor in the US. If the rumours are to be believed, then the handset will launch with the Snapdragon 765 processor. This mid-range chipset is likely to be clubbed with 6GB/8GB RAM option. The device could arrive with 128GB storage configuration.

Since the device has been already launched in China, the remaining features are expected to be identical. The device is expected to come with a quad-rear camera setup which will be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The device might come with a 32MP sensor for selfies and video call which will be packed inside the punch-hole.

The smartphone is likely to offer a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. The Infinit-O display is said to offer an FHD+ resolution. It is expected to ship with Android 10 OS and will be pre-loaded with Samsung's One UI. The device will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and might come with 15W fast charging technology.

via

Best Mobiles in India