Samsung Galaxy A51 Becomes World's Bestselling Android Smartphone Of Q1 2020
Samsung is known for its flagship S and Note series of smartphones. Besides, the company also makes entry-level and mid-range Android smartphones under A and M lineup. According to the latest report from Strategy Analytics, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is the best selling Android smartphone in the world in Q1 2020.
According to the report, Samsung has shipped more than six million Galaxy A51 units across the globe with a total market share of 2.3 percent. The Redmi 8 is in the second position with a 1.8 percent market share and Samsung recaptures the 3rd best selling smartphone in the world position with Samsung Galaxy S20+ with a market share of 1.7 percent.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a 4G smartphone that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S20 with a modern-looking display along with an Infinity-O punch-hole design. In India, the smartphone retails for Rs. 25,500 (on Amazon) and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
It is also interesting to note that the first three places on the highest selling smartphones in the world are being captured by smartphones of a different class. The Galaxy A51 is an upper mid-range smartphone, whereas the Redmi 8 is an entry-level smartphone with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the base model. The Galaxy S20+ is a flagship smartphone that retails for Rs. 77,999 in India.
Why Is The Galaxy A51 Selling Like Hot Cakes?
In the global market, $300 to $400 is still the soft spot for those who want to buy a new smartphone without spending a fortune. The Galaxy A51 has the right proportion of hardware and when it comes to aesthetics, it almost looks like a flagship smartphone with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
These number also indicates that people still prefer a smartphone from a well-known brand even if it costs a bit more than an offering from the least known company. Not just that out of six best selling Android smartphones in Q1 2020, four smartphones are from Samsung and two are from Xiaomi.
If you have bought the Samsung Galaxy A51, then you are a proud owner of the number one selling Android smartphone in the world in Q1 2020. However, for the asking price in India, one can easily get a much powerful Android smartphone.
