Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Get Permanent Price Cut In India
Samsung has announced a permanent price cut for its Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. Both handsets are listed with the new price tag on the website of Samsung and Amazon. Both handsets were launched in the county earlier this year with starting prices of Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively. The launch prices of the handsets were increased in April due to the GST hike.
New Price Details
The Samsung Galaxy A71 is now available at Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, customers can get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A51 at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB RAM model will be available at Rs. 25,999.
Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications
Starting with the display design, the Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display. The device comes with the Snapdragon 730 processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB RAM. With the help of a microSD card, you can expand the onboard storage up to 512GB. It packs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 custom layer on top.
Moving around the camera of the device, the handset has a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, two 5MP depth, and a macro lens. Upfront, it features a 32MP selfie camera. Further, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
Considering the prices, the handset offers good features. However, if you are looking for a massive battery, then the recently launched Galaxy M51 will be a good pick as it packs a huge 7,000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications
Coming to the Galaxy A51, it flaunts a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the Exynos 9611 SoC handles the processing which is coupled with Mali-G72 GPU. For imaging, you get a quad rear camera along with a 48MP primary sensor. It has a 4,000 mAh battery support for 15W fast charging.
