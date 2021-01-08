Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Price Axed By Rs. 2,000 In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 are the latest devices by Samsung which have received a price cut in the Indian market. Both these mid-range smartphones were announced last year and had received a price hike due to revised GST rates. Later on, the company axed the prices of both smartphones permanently in the country. Now, the company has given yet another price cut to both models. Check out the details below:

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Discount Details

Samsung has given a price cut of Rs. 2,000 to both the Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71. As for the new prices, the Galaxy A51 will now be selling at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The 8GB RAM model will be available at Rs. 22,499. For reference, the base model was retailing at Rs. 22,999, while the top model will be selling for Rs. 24,999. You will be able to buy this unit in Prism Crush Black/Blue/White and Haze Crush Silver.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A71 will be available for purchase at Rs. 27,499 instead of Rs. 29,599 selling price. Notably, this price cut is effective on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The color options you get to select include Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Siver, and Haze Crush Silver. Notably, the device can be purchased at a discounted price online via Amazon and the company's official website.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Key Features

Both Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 are packed with an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display panel. While the Galaxy A51's display measures 6.5-inches, the Galaxy A71 has a slightly taller 6.7-inch display. The resolution on both units is FHD+.

The Galaxy A51 runs on the Exynos 9611 processor, while the Galaxy A71 gets its power from the Snapdragon 730 chipset. Both smartphones have a quad-lens setup with 48MP and 64MP primary sensors respectively. The Galaxy A51 is driven by a 4,000 mAh battery unit, whole the Galaxy A71 is powered by a bigger 4,500 mAh battery unit.

