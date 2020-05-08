ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets New Software Update With April Security Patch

    Samsung is rolling out a new update for its smartphone including the Galaxy A51. The smartphone was launched last December with Android 10-based One UI 2. However, the smartphone is now getting the new One UI 2.1 software update.

    According to a report by SamMobile, the new software update for the Samsung A51 is being rolled out in several countries. This new firmware also carries the A515FXXU3BTD4 firmware version along with the April 2020 security patch. Since this update comes with all the goodies of One UI 2.1, its size is also 1.26 GB. Samsung is turning it around as an OTA update.

    The new update also brings the April 2020 Android security patch and it comes with advanced AR emoji, quick share, music sharing, and updated gallery apps and the Samsung keyboard. However, it also states that not every feature runs on the Galaxy A51 and some of them are missing.

    To recall, the Samsung A51 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 405 ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Exynos 9811 octa-core SoC coupled up to 6GB of RAM.

    It is a mid-range smartphone, which comes with a powerful configuration. The smartphone features a quad rear camera set up with good image quality.

    Sammobile also added in the report, that the update has now been released only in Afghanistan, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Kenya, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey. However, the update will gradually be released in other regions of the world.

    If you are a user of Samsung Galaxy A51, you will receive a notification about this software update. So, you can find the new firmware by going to Settings> Software Update> Download and Install to see if you can get this software update.

    Read More About: samsung smartphone news
    Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 14:19 [IST]
