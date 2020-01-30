Samsung Galaxy A51 Launches With Quad Camera And Punch-Hole Display Today In India: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung has launched its latest smartphone - the Galaxy A51 on January 29, in India. The highlighted features of the Galaxy A51 are the Infinity-O display with punch-hole camera setup and quad rear camera setup at back. The smartphone is already launched in Vietnam last month, so the specifications part will not be a big surprise for us. The Galaxy A51 is the successor of last year's Samsung Galaxy A50 and A50s smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A51 India Price

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is launched in blue, Black Prism Crush, and white color option with a price tag of Rs. 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The company claimed that the smartphone will be up for sale starting January 31 across all the offline retail stores including Samsung Opera House and online e-commerce websites. The company is also offering up to 5 percent cashback on Amazon pay and one-time screen replacement.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

The Galaxy A51 flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Galaxy A51 offers a quad rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP primary sensor + 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor + 5MP macro camera + 5MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone offers 32MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery the company also claims that the phone is capable of delivering three hours of talk time battery life, 3 hours of video content watching and 10 hours of music playback with only 10 minutes of charging.

It runs on Android 10 on top of One UI 2.0. On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC.

